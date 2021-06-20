A HAVERFORDWEST woman says she can now attach small metallic objects to her arm in the area where she had her Covid-19 jab.

Teacher and author Alais Winton had her first dose of the AstraZenaca vaccine back in April, followed by what she describes as four days of terrible flu like side effects.

A month later she saw a video on Facebook of an American woman sticking metal objects to her arm where she had had her vaccination.

"I thought 'that's complete nonsense, I'm going to disprove this'," said Alais. "I tried it and I could stick a metal key to me. I was like 'what the hell?'"

Alais also tried a 20 pence coin which also stuck to her arm, but only on the area where she had had the Covid-19 jab.

Alais, who is an award-winning author specialising in education and dyslexia, said the reaction has been incredulous.

"I showed my brother who thought I was insane," she said. "People at work were also really shocked by it, although one of my colleagues found out she could do it too. It's such a crazy thing."

Alais said that she rang the Covid vaccine side-effects help line to report the phenomenon but was met by disbelief.

"The woman just laughed. She said' that can't be right. How is that possible?'. I'd love to know how it's possible and how I'm magnetic," said Alais.

She said that she is not a conspiracy theorist or an anti-vaccinator.

"I was happy to get it [the vaccination] done." she said. "I don't buy into the conspiracy theories. I just think the fact that I'm magnetic is really weird.

"It's a new vaccine, nobody knows what's going to happen to it or what's involved with it. It's had to happen really quickly."

Alais posted a video of her 'magnetic arm' onto her personal Facebook page.

"I wanted to prove to my brother that I was not off my head," she said. "If people know they can make their own minds up.

"I'm not doing this to put people off. I just think that people have the right to be aware of what could be happening.

"I am booked in to have my second jab and I am happy to have it. I can't get any more magnetic can I?"