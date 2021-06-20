EIGHT new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area over the weekend according to today’s figures (June20).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, three in Ceredigion and one in Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, 163 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 214,545 with 5,572 deaths.
No new covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 10,896 in Carmarthenshire, 3,571 in Pembrokeshire and 1,816 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,228,532 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,473,927 a second dose.
Vaccination progress as at June 2: In Hywel Dda 447,416 vaccinations have been administered.
