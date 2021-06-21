Fifty-four new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Monday, June 21).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 17 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 11 in Ceredigion and 26 in Pembrokeshire.
Data reported on Mondays is for a 48 hour period up to 9am on Sunday and is likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure, PHW states.
Across Wales, 484 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 215,205 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 24,705 tests since the last report.
No new covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,355 – 10,919 in Carmarthenshire, 3,609 in Pembrokeshire and 1,827 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,236,091 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,509,144 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 453,142 vaccinations have been administered up until June 16, 21,301 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 126,884 first doses have been administered, and 85,356 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 87,970 first dose appointments and 59,208 second dose and in Ceredigion 49,631 first doses have been given as well as 32,197 second doses.
