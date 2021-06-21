A cluster of coronavirus cases has been identified in Pembrokeshire.

Public Health Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board are urging members of the public to be alert to Covid-19 symptoms following the identification the cluster of cases in the Tenby area.

The 22 confirmed cases are linked to social and sporting events and local schools and have generated a large number of contacts since the first cases were confirmed on Saturday,June 12.

A number of individuals, including pupils, are currently isolating and close contacts of the positive cases continue to be traced.

Greenhill School has been closed until next Monday, June 28, because of a 'dramatic' rise in cases.

From today, Monday June 21 to Sunday July 4, a mobile testing unit will be available for local residents in and around Tenby to access if they have symptoms.

This is based at the Salterns Car Park, Marsh Road, Tenby, SA70 8DU.

To book a test visit the UK portal https://www.gov.uk/getcoronavirus-test or ring 119.

Residents can protect themselves and others from coronavirus by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing their hands regularly, and by wearing a face covering where required.

The virus disperses in a well ventilated environment, so opening windows and allowing fresh air to circulate is another way to keep ourselves safe.

Residents should take up the vaccine when offered, and self-isolate and get a test if they or anyone in their household develop symptoms.

As well as the three most common symptoms of coronavirus - a fever, a new continuous cough, or a loss/change of taste and smell - people with any of the following, wider symptoms that are persistent

and/or unusual for them are also strongly encouraged to get a PCR test:

• Mild summer cold symptoms – including sore throat, runny nose, headache

• Flu-like symptoms, including myalgia (muscle ache or pain); excessive tiredness; persistent headache; runny nose or blocked nose; persistent sneezing; sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing

• Generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known COVID-19 case

• Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test

If you have any of the above symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated, please stay home and book a PCR test through the UK portal https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or ringing 119.

When booking your PCR test, you will also be asked about your symptoms: if you have wider summer cold or flu-like symptoms as described above, rather than the classic three symptoms, choose

‘None of these symptoms’ and then choose one of the following options to enable you to complete the booking:

• My local council or health protection team has asked me to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms or

• A GP or other healthcare professional has asked me to get a test.