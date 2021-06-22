Hywel Dda UHB is running walk-in vaccination clinics in Tenby and Cardigan this week.

There is no need to contact the health board to book an appointment, and those who have already registered using the health board’s online form are still welcome to attend the walk-in clinic.

Those who have a scheduled appointment, however, are asked keep your appointment time.

Alison Evans, Clinical Nurse Lead for Hywel Dda UHB’s mass vaccination centre’s added: “If you are unsure whether to have the vaccine, we strongly encourage you to pop in and speak to our expert vaccination staff.

"We will make sure your questions are answered and that you have all the information you need to make the right decision for you.

"If you are unable to attend this walk in clinic and would like to request your first vaccine, please call our booking team on 0300 303 8322."

First vaccine walk-in clinics, for anyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t had their first COVID-19 vaccine yet, will be at:

• Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL): Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm.

• Cardigan (Teifi Leisure Centre SA43 1HG): Friday 25 June, 9.30am to 5pm.

• Carmarthen (Halliwell Conference Centre, UWTSD, SA31 3EP): Monday 21, Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23, Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm.

• Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre SA15 3YE): Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm.

• Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ): Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, 10am to 8pm

Second vaccine walk-in clinics - only if the centre is giving the same vaccine that was given for the first dose - are available at:

• Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL): Monday 21, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 June, 10am to 8pm. Second dose Moderna vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 11 April.

• Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre SA15 3YE): Monday 21, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 June, 10am to 8pm. Second dose Moderna vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 11 April.

• Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ): Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm. Second dose Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 25 April.

By travelling to a centre, you accept there is a risk that all vaccines will be allocated before you arrive.

If you arrive after all the vaccines are allocated, we will take your contact details and add you to our reserve list.