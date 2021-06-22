Landmarks across Wales will light up yellow this week, celebrating the efforts of staff and volunteers from Wales’ leading first aid charity, St John Ambulance Cymru.

Landmarks which will light up yellow include Haverfordwest’s former post office, now HaverHub, and the Queen Hall in Narberth.

Volunteers would usually celebrate St John’s Day (June 24) together, but will be unable to this year due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, monuments across Wales will show their support for volunteers and celebrate their work by illuminating yellow.

St John Ambulance Cymru head of ambulance services, James Shaughnessy said: “We’ve been there for communities in Wales for over 100 years and our volunteers have given tens of thousands of hours supporting critical Covid-19 projects including caring for patients at Wales’ field hospitals and providing vital patient transport support to the NHS.

“Now, our volunteers have stepped up once again and continue to be there for people when they need it most at Wales’ vaccination centres.

“The pandemic has made us re-evaluate this year’s St John’s Day celebrations and we’re so grateful to all landmarks in Pembrokeshire who will be joining us to help make this day a memorable one for our St John people.”

Other landmarks joining the charity include the Wales Millennium Centre, University of Wales Trinity St David as well several local council buildings and churches across Wales.

For more information on how to get involved, email press@sjacymru.org.uk or call 02920 449 655.