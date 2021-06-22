YEAR 12 students at Whitland's Ysgol Dyffryn Taf are due back in the classroom tomorrow, Wednesday June 22, after two days' home learning following a coronavirus scare.

As the Western Telegraph reported yesterday, Tuesday June 21, the decision was taken to send home pupils from Year 12 and Year 10 after two positive lateral flow tests within the school community.

It came on the day that Greenhill School, Tenby began a week-long shut down due to an escalation of Covid cases in the school.

It was also announced that the amount of cases has led to Tenby being named as a cluster area.

Ysgol Dyffryn Taf headteacher Julian Kennedy confirmed today, Tuesday June 22, that one of the subsequent PCR tests had proved negative and so Year 12 pupils would be able to return to school on Wednesday.

Writing on the school website, Mr Kennedy said: “As you are aware, a learner in Year 12 had received a positive result using a lateral flow test kit. I am pleased to advise that this result has not been confirmed by the PCR test. The learner has received a negative PCR test result.

“This means that all Year 12 students may return to the school site tomorrow, Wednesday June 23.

"It also means that, whilst lessons will continue online today, those students are not required to isolate from this point on and are free to carry on their normal activities outside those lesson slots.

"We look forward to welcoming them back on site tomorrow."

Mr Kennedy added:

“We are still awaiting further information regarding learners in Year 10, who should continue to self-isolate until advised otherwise.

“Please can all parents and carers reinforce this message with their children.

"We received a number of reports yesterday of pupils not adhering to the requirement to stay at home, including pupils being seen in a number of areas out and about in school uniform.

“It is important that everyone works together to help reduce the risk of transmission.

“You will all be aware of media coverage of concerns in areas geographically very close to the school and our communities.”

“Your support in this matter would be much appreciated.”