HAVERFORDWEST has been added to walk-in clinics for first and second dose vaccination run by Hywel Dda UHB.

The Haverfordwest location has been added between Monday 21 to Sunday 27 June.

Hywel Dda UHB is running walk-in vaccination clinics this week.

There is no need to contact the health board to book an appointment and if you have already registered using the health board’s online form, you are still welcome to attend the walk-in clinic.

If you have a scheduled appointment, please keep your appointment time.

First vaccine walk-in clinics for anyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t had their first COVID-19 vaccine yet:

•Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE): Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10.00am - 8.00pm

•Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL): Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm.

•Cardigan (Teifi Leisure Centre SA43 1HG): Friday 25 June, 9.30am to 5pm.

•Carmarthen (Halliwell Conference Centre, UWTSD, SA31 3EP): Monday 21, Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23, Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm.

•Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre SA15 3YE): Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm.

•Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ): Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, 10am to 8pm

Second vaccine walk-in clinics (please only attend if the centre is giving the same vaccine that you had for your first dose. This information can be found on your vaccine card.)

•Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE): Tuesday 22 - Wednesday 23 June, 10.00am - 8.00pm. Second dose Moderna vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 11 April.

•Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL): Monday 21, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 June, 10am to 8pm. Second dose Moderna vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 11 April and second dose Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 25 April.

•Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre SA15 3YE): Monday 21, Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 June, 10am to 8pm. Second dose Moderna vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 11 April.

•Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ): Friday 25 June, 10am to 8pm. Second dose Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine only if you had your first dose on or before 25 April.