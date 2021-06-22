Twelve new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Tuesday, June 22).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, four in Ceredigion and four in Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, 175 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 215,380 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 8,164 tests since the last report.
No new covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,367 – 10,923 in Carmarthenshire, 3,613 in Pembrokeshire and 1,831 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,239,271 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,534,373 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 453,142 vaccinations have been administered up until June 16, 21,301 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 126,884 first doses have been administered, and 85,356 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 87,970 first dose appointments and 59,208 second dose and in Ceredigion 49,631 first doses have been given as well as 32,197 second doses.