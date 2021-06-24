HE describes his role as helping people in their darkest hour. When Abigail Jones went into labour in her bedroom in Llanelli, whilst filled with the anticipation of bringing a new life into the world, she was "petrified" that she was doing it away from the safe environs of a hospital.

Luckily for her and partner Troy Smith, Chris Bassett, from Hook, working at Welsh Ambulance's clinical contact centre in Carmarthen, was on the phone to help talk Abigail through the birth.

Abigail, a teacher at Ysgol Carreg Hir in Briton Ferry, went into labour at around 10.00pm on Thursday, June 3, and made a trip to hospital, where nurses confirmed she was in the early stages of pregnancy.

The couple returned to their Pwll home, but their soon-to-be daughter had other ideas.

New father, Troy, who runs Llanelli-based EcoHeat Plumbing and Gas Services, said: “At around 4.30am, Abigail developed a lot of pain and said she had an urge to push.

“I thought, ‘Right, this is happening’ and phoned an ambulance because I knew I’d be delivering the baby right there and then.”

It was Chris, a former RAF Aerospace Systems Operator, who picked up the call in the early hours of Friday 04 June.

Chris gave instructions on loudspeaker which enabled the pair to deliver their 8lb 1oz new arrival safely.

The 29-year-old, who has been with the Welsh Ambulance Service for 18 months, said: “As soon as I answered the call, it was obvious that Troy and Abigail were in distress, as anyone would be in that situation.

“The priority was to get Abigail in a comfortable position to deliver the baby safely.

“For me, it was about giving them clear instructions while trying to keep them both calm.”

Abigail said: “The whole thing was petrifying because I just never expected to be having the baby at home, but we’re so grateful to Chris for helping us to deliver Arabella safely.”

Ambulance crews arrived soon after, and took Abigail to Carmarthen’s Glangwili General Hospital, where she was treated for shock before being discharged the following day.

The couple and Chris have since met.

Troy, added: “Chris’ voice on the other end of the phone kept us calm.

“As soon as Arabella came, I felt this wave of relief and I just couldn’t believe how gorgeous she was. Chris was so professional and handled the situation really well."

Chris added: “In your role as a 999 call handler, you’re helping people in their darkest hour, but I’m just glad this call had a happy ending.”