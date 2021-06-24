A HAVERFORDWEST school has had to partially close after one of its pupils tested positive for Covid.
Haverfordwest High VC School said one of its Year 9 pupils tested positive for coronavirus.
The school says it will go into partial lockdown but lessons for other age groups will continue.
In a statement the school said: "We have been informed that a Year 9 pupil has tested positive for Covid-19. We wish them a speedy recovery.
"As a precautionary measure and to enable us to complete all of the necessary Track and Trace processes, the school will be closed to Year 9 Pupils today.
"The school remains open to all other year groups.
"Until further notice, Year 9 students should stay at home and isolate until further instructions are given.
"Lessons for all other year groups will continue as usual.
"Unless your child is in Year 9 they should attend school."