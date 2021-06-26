Hywel Dda University Health Board is thanking Tenovus Cancer Care for making its mobile support unit available for COVID-19 vaccinations to be delivered in Pembrokeshire.

The health board was informed a large proportion of the community in Pembrokeshire were keen to access the vaccine, presenting an ideal opportunity to hold an outreach clinic to offer a vaccine to as many people as possible at the same time.

The Tenovus Cancer Care mobile support unit provided an ideal clinical space for the vaccination team at Carew Airfield, allowing 89 members of the traveller community to receive their first vaccine.

Ros Jervis, director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “The COVID-19 vaccination rollout has presented significant logistical challenges along the way, and holding outreach clinics for harder-to-reach groups has been essential if we are to ensure everyone in our community has fair access to a vaccine.

“Some groups in our society face longstanding inequalities in healthcare access and outcomes and access rather than vaccine hesitancy has been shown to be a significant barrier to vaccine uptake.

“Having use of the Tenovus Cancer Care mobile support unit enabled our vaccination team to remove this barrier for nearly 89 members of the travelling community in Pembrokeshire.

“Supporting access to the second dose of the vaccine for people living nomadically was also critical to the success of this outreach programme.

“On behalf of the vaccination programme, I’d like to thank Tenovus Cancer Care for their support and also partner organisations and members of the community for working with us to make this a success.”

Judi Rhys MBE, chief executive of Tenovus Cancer Care, said: “We’ve been delighted to help this outreach clinic in delivering everyone in this community with accessible opportunities to take up the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our mobile support units offer a flexible, safe, mobile space to deliver healthcare to people, wherever they may be. We’re proud that our units make such a difference to those with cancer in Wales, and that they’ve been able to support NHS Wales with this essential vaccination rollout.”

All adults in Wales are now eligible for a vaccine. To request a first vaccine please complete this online form or contact the health board directly on 0300 303 8322.