MORE than half of the population of Pembrokeshire has now been given both vaccine jabs by the Hywel Dda Health Board.

Latest figures show that 63,280 second doses were given in Pembrokeshire up to 23 June - 50.3 per cent of its population.

Meanwhile 89,442 have received their first jab in the county, which accounts for 71,1 per cent of the population.

Hywel Dda has revealed that 468,293 does have been administered across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

That includes 15,781 in the last seven days, taking the total to 275,992 first does and 192,931 second doses across the three counties.

In Ceredigion, 50,550 first doses have now been administered and 34,443 second does, with 47.4 per cent fully vaccinated.

And in Carmarthenshire, 128,331 first does and 90,252 second jabs have been given, with 47.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

Alison Evans, Lead Clinical Nurse for Hywel Dda’s mass vaccination centres, said: “Following the confirmation last week by the First Minister that Wales is at the start of a third wave.

"We knew we needed to make it as easy as possible for people to access the vaccine.

“I am incredibly proud of all our vaccination teams across our centres who are working incredibly hard to make sure we are able to provide the vaccine people need, when they need it.

“If you haven’t had your first vaccine it is never too late; call in to your local centre and we will arrange this for you.

"We have plans in place to ensure we can vaccinate the majority of people there and then, but if for any reason we can’t please be assured we will get a vaccine sorted for you as soon as possible.

“Our staff will also be more than happy to speak to anyone who is unsure if they want to have the vaccine and may have questions they want answers to before having one.

"We have friendly, expert teams across all our centres so please, if you have any doubts about having the vaccine, please call in to see us for a chat.

"We will answer any questions you may have so you can make the right decision for you.”

The Welsh vaccination programme will be focused on offering a second dose to everyone in priority groups 1-9 over the next four weeks.

That’s everyone over 50, all healthcare workers, social care workers, and other vulnerable groups, including care home residents.

To help all Hywel Dda residents have easy and flexible access to a COVID-19 vaccine, starting from Monday 28 June.

First and second dose walk-in vaccine clinics will run at all Hywel Dda mass vaccination centre across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The locations and opening times are as follows:

Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL)

Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10.00am - 8.00pm

Cardigan (Teifi Leisure Centre SA43 1HG)

Open 7 days a week from Friday 2 July onwards, 10.00am - 8.00pm

Carmarthen walk-in (Halliwell Conference Centre, UWTSD, SA31 3EP)

Open 7 days a week from Thursday 1 July onwards, 10.00am - 8.00pm

Carmarthen drive-through (United Counties Showground, SA33 5DR)

Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10.00am - 7.00pm

Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE)

Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10.00am - 8.00pm

Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre SA15 3YE)

Open 7 days a week from Monday 28 June onwards, 10.00am - 8.00pm

Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ)

Open Friday to Sunday every week, 10.00am - 8.00pm

There is no need to contact the health board to book an appointment. If you wish to schedule an appointment you can still do so by contacting our booking team on 0300 303 8322 or by emailing COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk