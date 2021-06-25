Twenty new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, June 25).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were six new cases in Carmarthenshire, four in Ceredigion and 10 in Pembrokeshire.
Across Wales, 336 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 216,336 with 5,574 deaths.
There have been 16,667 tests since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,427 – 10,939 in Carmarthenshire, 3,644 in Pembrokeshire and 1,844 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,248,012 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,591,322 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 468,923 vaccinations have been administered up until June 23, 15,781 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 128,331 first doses have been administered, and 90,252 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 89,442 first dose appointments and 63,280 second dose and in Ceredigion 50,550 first doses have been given as well as 34,443 second doses.
The latest figures are the third day in a row that Pembrokeshire has had the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Hywel Dda.
Pembrokeshire had more than half the day's new cases in the three counties on June 24.
The county was also highest on June 23.
Since Monday's daily report, the county has had the highest daily number of new cases in the three counties, other than Tuesday, when each county had four new cases.
