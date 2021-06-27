THE Welsh Ambulance Service celebrated its service men and women past and present for Armed Forces Week.

Dozens of veterans work across the organisation having served in the Armed Forces, and are supported by a growing number of reservists.

More than 200 British Army soldiers also assisted the Trust’s Covid-19 effort by driving and decontaminating vehicles as part of Operation Rescript.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “There are a lot of similarities between the Armed Forces and emergency services, not to mention the transferable skills, so it’s no surprise that members of that community will gravitate towards a career in the ambulance service.

“We’re extremely proud of the veterans who work in the service, and of our growing number of reservists too.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the military and were very grateful to have secured their support in the collective effort against Covid-19.”

Andy Haywood, Royal Navy officer turned director of digital services, and the Trust’s Armed Forces champion, added: “Armed Forces Week is a wonderful way to recognise the contribution of our veterans, and the unique set of skills and experience they bring to the role.

“Our work with the military through the Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened our existing relationships with the Armed Forces community and opened up new opportunities for collaboration in future.”

Mark Cadman is the Trust’s ambulance operations manager for the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area.

He joined the Royal Navy in 1991 as a midshipman, and later completed his nursing degree at the University of Wales College of Medicine before pursuing a career as an emergency specialist nurse. In 2019, he was appointed commanding officer 225 (Scottish) Medical Regiment.

The father-of-three said: “My Armed Forces and NHS career have run parallel for pretty much all of my adult life, and there are so many transferrable skills.

“The soldiers that supported us in the Covid-19 pandemic were brilliant and had a real ‘can do’ attitude, even if they were out of their comfort zone.”

In 2019, the Trust signed Step into Health’s Armed Forces Covenant and pledged to support members of the Armed Forces community to gain employment in the NHS.

It also recruited veterans champions from across the Trust to support new starters to make the transition into civilian life and provide one-to-one support and mentorship.

Claire Vaughan, director of workforce and organisational development, said: “Our work with the Armed Forces community has shown us time and again the direct correlation between the values held by those in the military and our own Trust behaviours.”

Kevin Davies is the Trust’s vice-chair and a non-executive director, and has a near 40-year career in army nursing having joined the Territorial Army in 1983.

Last year, he was appointed Colonel Commandant Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps (QARANC).

Kevin said: “I want to take the opportunity to recognise the contribution of all of our service personnel, whether veteran or reservist, and also pay tribute to the soldiers who integrated into the ambulance family so well during the pandemic.”