The pupils of Greenhill School in Tenby will return to the school site tomorrow for face-to-face learning, after a week away following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, June 14, the school partially shut for a one-week period, just for Year 10 students, after several came in close contact with somebody who tested positive for Covid-19.

After a rise that week in numbers of learners either self-isolating or waiting for the result of a Covid-19 test, the decision was made to close the school to all learners for the week of Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25.

All school staff remained on the school site during the closed week, while pupils engaged in remote online learning from home.

However, most students will return tomorrow, at 8.40am for a return to face-to-face learning.

The only ones who will not be returning are those self-isolating, those who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive, pupils who are unwell or still recovering.

In a letter, headmaster Raymond McGovern said the numbers of positive tests had 'fallen substantially,' making a return to physical learning safe.

He said: "This is good news indeed but we all must remain vigilant and follow the guidance around hand hygiene, social distancing and gathering."

Mr McGovern has also asked all students to complete a lateral flow test prior to returning to school tomorrow, and has said all students who are not exempt should wear a mask when in school, except when eating and drinking.