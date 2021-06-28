TWO schools in Pembrokeshire are partially closed due to outbreaks of Covid.
Haverfordwest High VC School is open today (June 28) however due to Covid, Year 9 students have been advised to stay at home and isolate until further instructions are given.
Lessons for all other year groups are to continue as usual.
Pembrokeshire County Council has issued guidance on their website saying: "Unless your child is in Year 9 they should attend school."
Another school in Haverfordwest, Prendergast Community Primary, is also partially closed due to Covid.
PCC have informed the public that 1K will not be in school today (June 28).
The council issued a further statement saying: "‘Parents and carers will be notified in due course when learning in person will resume."
Haverfordwest High VC School said one of its Year 9 pupils tested positive for coronavirus last week (June 24).
The school went into partial lockdown with a message on their Facebook Page saying they needed to close to enable the completion of track and trace:
"As a precautionary measure and to enable us to complete all of the necessary track and trace processes, the school will be closed to Year 9 Pupils today."
Last week, a mobile testing station was set up in Tenby as a coronavirus cluster was identified in area.
Pembrokeshire has recently seen a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases with the region being one of the highest in the Hywel Dda Health Board.
