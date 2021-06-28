There have been 44 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Monday, June 28).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 19 new cases in Carmarthenshire, six in Ceredigion and 19 in Pembrokeshire.

Data reported on Mondays is for a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday and is likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure.

From June 17 to 23 there were 63 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 41 in Carmarthenshire and 28 in Ceredigion, the latest figures show.

Across Wales, 670 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 217,452 with 5,575 deaths.

There have been 24,561 tests since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,503 – 10,976 in Carmarthenshire, 3,673 in Pembrokeshire and 1,854 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,253,214 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,627,242 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 468,923 vaccinations have been administered up until June 23, 15,781 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 128,331 first doses have been administered, and 90,252 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 89,442 first dose appointments and 63,280 second dose and in Ceredigion 50,550 first doses have been given as well as 34,443 second doses.