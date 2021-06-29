We are living in uncertain times – but one thing is for sure, without the amazing dedication of those working in the health and care sector life would be a whole lot grimmer currently.
Health professionals have really shown their mettle over the last eighteen months, selflessly putting the care of their patients and clients ahead of their own safety and wellbeing – and are directly responsible for helping us all cope with the pandemic.
They have nursed people who are ill – or too frail to care for themselves; supported people emotionally and vaccinated literally thousands of people against Covid-19.
And now it is our turn – the Western Telegraph, its readers and the wider public – to step up and say thank-you.
We are hosting the Western Telegraph Health and Care awards 2021 – and need you to share your stories of the dedication and care shared by those working in the caring sector.
We have no fewer than 14 categories and are inviting readers to send us their nominations for an award before the closing date on July 16.
You can nominate in for the following areas:
Care Home of the Year
GP Practice of the Year
Doctor of the Year
Nurse of the Year
Early Years Award
Volunteer of the Year
Third Sector or Community Team of the Year
West Wales Unsung Hero Award
Pharmacy of the Year
Best innovation of the Year
Outstanding achievement of the Year
Support staff member of the Year
Paramedic or First Responder of the Year
Together We Achieve Award
The event – which will be streamed live on Facebook on September 16 – is being supported by a whole host of businesses and organisations… with Bluestone Leisure and BMI Werndale Hospital headlining the sponsors. Other businesses sponsoring categories include Western Power Distribution and DNS Nursing.
You can find out how to nominate here: westerntelegraph.co.uk/ healthandcareawards or see page 4 of this week’s Western Telegraph.
You’ve got until July 16 in to get in your entries.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.