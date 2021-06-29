We are living in uncertain times – but one thing is for sure, without the amazing dedication of those working in the health and care sector life would be a whole lot grimmer currently.

Health professionals have really shown their mettle over the last eighteen months, selflessly putting the care of their patients and clients ahead of their own safety and wellbeing – and are directly responsible for helping us all cope with the pandemic.

They have nursed people who are ill – or too frail to care for themselves; supported people emotionally and vaccinated literally thousands of people against Covid-19.

And now it is our turn – the Western Telegraph, its readers and the wider public – to step up and say thank-you.

We are hosting the Western Telegraph Health and Care awards 2021 – and need you to share your stories of the dedication and care shared by those working in the caring sector.

We have no fewer than 14 categories and are inviting readers to send us their nominations for an award before the closing date on July 16.

You can nominate in for the following areas:

Care Home of the Year

GP Practice of the Year

Doctor of the Year

Nurse of the Year

Early Years Award

Volunteer of the Year

Third Sector or Community Team of the Year

West Wales Unsung Hero Award

Pharmacy of the Year

Best innovation of the Year

Outstanding achievement of the Year

Support staff member of the Year

Paramedic or First Responder of the Year

Together We Achieve Award

The event – which will be streamed live on Facebook on September 16 – is being supported by a whole host of businesses and organisations… with Bluestone Leisure and BMI Werndale Hospital headlining the sponsors. Other businesses sponsoring categories include Western Power Distribution and DNS Nursing.

You can find out how to nominate here: westerntelegraph.co.uk/ healthandcareawards or see page 4 of this week’s Western Telegraph.

You’ve got until July 16 in to get in your entries.