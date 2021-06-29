There have been 13 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Tuesday, June 29).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were five new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Ceredigion and seven in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales, 281 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 217,732 with 5,575 deaths.

There have been 8,571 tests since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 16,516 – 10,981 in Carmarthenshire, 3,680 in Pembrokeshire and 1,855 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,255,039 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,642,788 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 468,923 vaccinations have been administered up until June 23, 15,781 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 128,331 first doses have been administered, and 90,252 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 89,442 first dose appointments and 63,280 second dose and in Ceredigion 50,550 first doses have been given as well as 34,443 second doses.

During the last week, Pembrokeshire had the highest daily number of new cases in Hywel Dda on June 23, 24, and 25; with June 24 accounting for more than half the day’s new cases in the three counties.