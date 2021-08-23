DEFENCES finished on top as Haverfordwest County picked up their first Cymru Premier point of the season in a goalless draw with Cardiff Met at Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on Friday.

After their 2-0 defeat at Caernarfon the previous weekend, it was a deserved share of the spoils for the Bluebirds, who had enough chances to have taken all three points from the match.

Manager Wayne Jones could take heart from a defensive clean sheet, but will be keen to see his side get onto the scoresheet when they entertain The New Saints this Saturday (ko 2.30pm).

The Archers, looking to hit back from their 5-1 opening day defeat to Flint Town United, started strongly, with keeper Lee Idzi and defender Alaric Jones both denying Adam Roscrow.

Eliot Evans also fired a shot over the crossbar, but Haverfordwest kept composure and Kieran Lewis fired a low shot wide, before Ben Fawcett was denied by visiting goalkeeper Alex Lang.

With the home side in ascendency, Keiran Lewis' shot was deflected for a corner, but on the counter-attack Eliot Evans and Adam Roscow both failed to hit the target before the interval.

It was the Bluebirds who got closer to breaking the deadlock in the second half, however, as Fawcett's headed effort went close to finding the back of the net from Henry Jones' free-kick

A strong run from Mason Jones-Thomas also saw him fire narrowly wide of goal, but the Bluebirds were almost made to pay for their missed chances in the closing stages of the game.

It needed a great challenge from Alaric Jones to deny Evans, and just before the end keeper Idzi brilliantly kept out Liam Warman’s volley from inside the box as honours ended even.

Next up for the Bluebirds is a tough home match against The New Saints, who have notched up nine goals in their first two league matches, with wins against Newtown and Caernarfon.

HAVERFORDWEST: Lee Idzi, Alaric Jones, Jazz Richards, Kyle Pattern, Dylan Rees (Capt), Henry Jones, Kieran Lewis (Kurtis Rees 62), Corey Shephard, Mason Thomas-Jones, Ben Fawcett, Jack Wilson,

Substitutes not used: Wojciech Gajda, Scott Tancock, Ricky Watts, Dan James.

CARDIFF MET: Alex Lang, Matt Chubb, Kyle McCarthy, Emlyn Lewis, Tom Price, Eliot Evans, Chris Baker, Adam Roscrow, Charles Corsby, Joe Evans, Dan Warre (Warman 68).

Substitutes not used: Mansen, Owen, Davies, Morgan, Jones.

Referee: Robert Jenkins. Assistants: Johnathon Bebee-Bryant and Harry Hendricks. Fourth Official: Dean John.