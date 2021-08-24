Aldi has revealed its store opening times over the August Bank Holiday.
Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, over 800 stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on 28th August and 4pm on Sunday 29th August, to ensure everyone can pick up everything they need to enjoy the long weekend.
Aldi Bank Holiday opening times
Aldi stores will be open until 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday.
- Saturday 28th August: 08:00 to 22:00
- Sunday 29th August: 10:00 to 16:00
- Monday 30th August: 08:00 to 20:00
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi's website before their trip. Opening hours in Scotland remain unchanged.
Aldi has everything shoppers need to make this Bank Holiday amazing, thanks to its award-winning range of delicious food and drink.
The supermarket is also offering its click-and-collect service at more than 230 stores, meaning thousands of shoppers can access Aldi's groceries online at unbeatable prices this Bank Holiday.
Shoppers can choose from a full range of grocery items online, then drive to their local store where their shopping is brought to their car by Aldi colleagues.
Customers wanting to use click-and-collect can visit the grocery section on Aldi's website to book a timeslot for collection in selected stores.
Additionally, Aldi’s on-demand delivery partnership with Deliveroo allows shoppers to order from a range of more than 600 products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 20 minutes.
Shoppers can check availability in their local area on the Aldi website.
