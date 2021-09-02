Major UK supermarkets have issued urgent warning to customers amid possible health risks from items bought in stores.

Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s are among the supermarkets urging customers not to eat food items.

Food allergies and incorrect packaging are among the reasons behind a number of product recalls.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Aldi

Aldi is recalling Crestwood 2 Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices because they contain barley (gluten) and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

Due to an error in packaging some items may be filled with the wrong product making it a possible health risk to consumers.

Product details:

Crestwood 2 Puff Pastry Cheese and Onion Slices

Pack size: 300g

Use by: 16 August 2021

Allergens: Gluten (barley), Mustard

Lidl

Lidl is recalling My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The incorrect label makes the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

My Street Food Patatas Bravas with Aioli Dip

Pack size: 560g

Best before: All Dates

Allergens: Milk

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s is recalling On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The product is therefore a possible health risk to consumers with and allergy or intollerance to milk or milk constituents.

The incorrect label means some packs could contain cheese and tomato pasta rather than spicy chicken pasta as specified on the label.

Product details:

Sainsbury's On the Go Spicy Chicken Pasta

Pack size: 275g

Use by: 30 August 2021

Allergens: Milk

Quorn Foods

Quorn Foods, popular for its range vegetarian products, is sold in all major UK supermarkets.

The company is recalling Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices because it contains wheat (gluten).

The product is labelled with a gluten free logo which makes it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

Product details:

Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices: