Aldi and Lidl have announced a range of new items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores this weekend

From hobbies and crafts to personal care, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains over the weekend. 

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

If your looking for something to do this weekend, Aldi is offering a range of hobbies and crafts offered at discount prices.

These include:

Ideal for soft and cosy craft creations the 10 pack Brights Double Knit Yarn Bundle is available at Aldi for £9.99.

Bring out your inner fashionista and design your own clothing right at home! This 8 part model is perfect for making, embellishing and altering clothing at home. Availabale at Aldi for £69.99.

You'll have everything you need with the So Crafty Crochet Blanket Kit. Featuring yarn, a crochet hook, darning needle and instructions for ease of use. Learn a new craft, or enjoy a relaxing activity during your spare time. Available at Aldi for £19.99.

Lidl

A range of personal care must-haves are available in the middle of Lidl this week.

These include:

The Silvercrest Rotary Shaver is a precision cutting system with dual-ring shaving heads for a close shave.

Available in Lidl for £17.99.

The Sanitas Manicure & Pedicure Set provides all you need for well-groomed hands and feet. Available in Lidl for £12.99.

The Remington Cordless Electric Detangling Brush allows you to detangle your hair quickly and easily without damaging your locks. Available in Lidl for £11.99.

