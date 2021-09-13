Friends of a Doctor Who actor are appealing for help after she went missing in California.
Tanya Fear was last seen in the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles on Thursday, September 9.
The actor, who is also known as Tanyaradzwa, is best known for starring in the 2018 Doctor Who episode ‘Arachnids in the UK’, when she played Dr Jade McIntyre.
Her disappearance has been confirmed by her manager Alex Cole.
Ms Fear’s family have reported the incident to the police, the manager confirmed.
Mr Cole told The Independent the actor has been in La for around two months and had been performing stand-up comedy in the area.
A poster, shared online, described Ms Fear as being 5’3”, weighing 140lbs and having brown eyes, black hair and a curly afro.
please share!!! My cousin is missing, last seen on Thursday night at her apartment in Hollywood Bowl, LA pic.twitter.com/88ACSvcdnr— Tendai. (@MotherNurture22) September 12, 2021
It asks anyone who sees Ms Fear to call (626) 232-8616.
She was wearing a brown short sleeve fitted top and dark plaid bottoms on the night she disappeared.
Please RT to spread the word and find Tanya Fear who has been missing since 9/9! #DoctorWho #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/UQHhCUlBI3— rose oswald 🍁 (@ASkirtedEnigma) September 12, 2021
The image has been shared by the official fan account for Doctor Who.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment