Sex Education, the hit Netflix show, is set to return with season three this week.
It’s a new year at Moordale as we check back in with Otis Milburn.
The UK release date for season three is September 17 at 8am.
The UK release date for season three is September 17 at 8am.
Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.
In season one Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice.
In season two, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.
Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.
What to expect from season three of Sex Education
It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.
Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.
Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.
The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.
Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are Executive Producers on the series.
Sex Education series three starts on Netflix on Friday, September 17 at 8am.
