You'll be forgiven for needing a recap of what happened in series 2 since it's been over 18 months since we've seen the students of Moordale.

But Sex Education is back on Friday and we need a little revision before diving back in with Otis (Asa Butterfield) and the gang.

With eight new epsiodes being released from Friday, we don't have much time to binge watch the last entire two series before it airs at 8am.

Before we can even speculate about what's happening in this series, let's remind ourselves where we left our favourite group of socially awkward teens.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

Recap of Sex Education series 2

Otis

Asa Butterfield returns as Otis Milburn in series 3 of Sex Education. Credit: Netflix

The end of series one really came to a climax for Otis and the new school year looked like a turning point for him.

This time round Otis has a new girlfriend, Ola, but with his strained friendship with Maeve looming over them it looks like their relationship would end before it properly began.

Talking of strained relationships, Otis and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) were still definitely not on the same page.

In one of the most cringe worthy scenes committed to the silver screen, Otis discovers that Jean has been secretly hooking up with her plumber, Jakob.

Otis makes the decision not to run the sex clinic without Maeve but as hard as he tries to stay out of it, Moordale just can't stay out of trouble.

Reluctantly, Maeve and Otis join forces again to fight the school's Chlamydia epidemic, amongst other things.

But things get complicated and somehow even more humilating when Jean is brought in to revamp the sex eduation program at the school.

With just one of those complications being that Jean doesn't know her son has been running his own sex clinic this entire time.

Spolier: Jean does find out and her reaction is epic.

Life just doesn't give Otis a break when his estranged father comes on to the scene.

On a starined camping trip with Otis' dad, Eric and Otis fall out after another of Otis' self-obsessed rants.

Don't worry, they make up and we'll see these best friends shortly in series three.

Maeve

Emma Mackey returns as the iconic Maeve Wiley in the new eight part installment. Credit: Netflix

At the beginning of the series, Maeve (Emma Mackey) was working at a mall pretzel shop after being expelled from Moordale when she claimed her brother's drugs were his to protect him.

She is forced to support her supposedly one year sober mum and her half sister.

But when she discovers her mother has relasped, Maeve returns to school and doesn't take no for an answer.

Her return doesn't mean a sex clinic reunion though as Maeve wrestles with her feelings with Otis and the daily struggles of being back at school.

When Maeve joins the quiz team, the celebrations are brief as her Mum and half-sister come stumbling back into her life.

At her first competition, she begs Otis to watch her sister and it looks like the pair might finally get together.

That is until Otis loses her sister and the two argue until Maeve confesses her feelings for him.

Maeve made the difficult choice to call social services to protect her sister last season. Credit: Netflix

Lashing out, Otis storms off to meet his girlfriend Ola which throws Maeve into the arms of the most hated character of the moment: Isaac (George Robinson).

As Maeve and Isaac grow closer, she asks him to search her trailer for her hidden drugs that her mother might have left befre going to a job interview.

When they find paraphernalia Maeve reports her mother to social services to try and protect her sister.

Consoling her, Isaac reassures Maeve that she did the right thing before he deletes Otis' heartfelt voicemail message and broke the nation in two.

Aimee

Aimee Gibbs played by Aimee Lou Wood is also returning for the third season. Credit: Netflix

Aimee ( Aimee Lou Wood) is her lovely likeable self in series two - except for a scene that broke the internet and our hearts as well.

As we see her struggle to navigate what it is to have a career and be an adult.

We'll take Aimee as a baker over a banker any day of the week by the way.

She also has to battle her PTSD after she was assaulted on the bus on her way to school.

Aimee non-chantly relays the story to Maeve who is horrified and insists that they go to the police.

When she still can't get bring herself to get on the bus, the most moving thing happens.

Her friends meet her at the bus stop and ride with her to help her get over her fear in a scene that broke social media.

The Eric / Adam / Rahim love triangle

The Adam - Eric - Rahim love triangle continues in the new seaason on Friday. Credit: Netflix

Trust Sex Education not to just have one painful love triangle but two.

In the show's first season, Adam (Connor Swindles) leaves for military school and is still hiding his sexuality.

This time round, we saw Adam finally opening up to people until he walks in on two guys pleasuring each other.

It looks like Adam just can't get a break and ends up getting kicked out after the couple plant marijuana in his bed.

He returns to school just as unlucky in love Eric (Ncuti Gatwa)looks like he's about to land the new guy: Rahim (Sami Outalbali).

In a trick of fate, Rahim lives above a convenience store, where Adam just began working at upon his return from military school.

When Eric approaches Adam about their sexual encounter before he went away to military school, it looks like the flame isn't really dead.

Throwing rocks at his window, Adam plays out the classic romance trope and kisses Eric at the end of a confusing date.

Ncuti Gatwa will return to his role as Eric Effiong. Credit: Netflix

Despite the sparks between him and Adam, Eric agrees to be Rahim's boyfriend but the cracks quickly begin to show.

In the show's final episode, during the Romeo and Juliet reimagined play, Adam’s mother shares some advice with her son.

She tells him that when you love someone you have to let them know.

At this, Adam takes off running to the school where he interrupts the entire play to ask Eric to hold hsi hand.

After the play, Eric aplogises to Rahim but we'll have to wait for the damage to unfold in series three.

Of course, a lot more happens so you better hurry because you have until Friday to catch up.

Sex Education series three starts on Netflix on Friday, September 17 at 8am.