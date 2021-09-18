THE “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.
Here are some of the items you can buy this week:
Aldi's Specialbuys
Speciality beers, equipment for your home office and a range of items perfect for keen cyclists feature in this week's Aldi Specialbuys.
A number of beer multipacks are available as part of the Aldi Beer Festival 2021.
Included are four packs of Leffe Blonde, Hoegaarden, Blue Moon and Innis & Gunn Original, all for £4.49.
For those looking to brighten up a home office, there are Kirkton House desk lamps, available for £7.99 each.
And for keen cyclists not looking forward to the winter weather, an indoor turbo trainer is available for £44.99.
Visit Aldi's website to find more deals.
Lidl middle aisle deals
Inluded in the Middle of Lidl deals this week are some Lidl trainers, some cooking must-haves and some study essentials.
Find all the Middle of Lidl deals here.
The eye-catching Lidl trainers are available in Men's and women's style for £12.99. Read more about them here.
Included in the cooking must-haves is this Russel Hobbs sandwich maker, available for £16.99.
While the study essentials includes this Rapoo Wireless Optical Mouse & Keyboard Set, available for just £19.99.
