GLOBAL megastar Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ next year.

Pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’ the shows will kick off in April, with Ed playing shows across Ireland and the UK.

He will head to Central Europe and Scandinavia before returning to London for three nights at Wembley Stadium in June and July.

General sale for tickets will begin on Saturday, September 25.

Announcing something 8am tomorrow U.K. time that is basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it. Look out for the announcement tomorrow 📸 @ zakarywalters



Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/t3hpahxG3s — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) September 16, 2021

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

When is Ed Sheeran going on tour?





The Mathematics Tour will begin at the end of Apil in Cork, Ireland.

The UK and Ireland leg will run until the start of July, including three nights at Wembley Stadium.

The singer/songwriter will head to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France as well as Scandinavia.

How can I get tickets for Ed Sheeran’s new tour?





There will be no presale for Ed Sheeran's new tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on September 25 via Ticketmaster.

Full tour dates for Ed Sheeran’s The Mathematics Tour

April

Thursday 28 - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland

May

Thursday 5 – Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland

Thursday 12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, UK

Thursday 26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Friday 27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

June

Friday 3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Saturday 4 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, UK

Friday 10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Saturday 11 - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Thursday 16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK

Friday 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 29 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Thursday 30 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

July

Friday 1 – Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Thursday 7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Thursday 14 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 15 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday 22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Friday 29 – Stade De France, Paris, France

August

Thursday 4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Wednesday 10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

Saturday 20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Thursday 25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

September

Thursday 1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

Saturday 10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

Friday 16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Friday 23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Warning about secondary ticket sites

Once again, Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites in order to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.

The shows on this tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets, and to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans.

In order to make buying legitimate tickets easier on the day, fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale.

Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid and a booking fee through the official fan to fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.

The promoters urge all customers to only use the official ticket sites listed at Edsheeran.com and are reminded that Viagogo is not an official ticket vendor for this tour.

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s new album =

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s.

It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart.

As of last week, Ed has become the first British Solo Artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.