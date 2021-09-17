AS season three of the hugely popular Netflix show launches, you can now get your hands on a Sex Education varsity bomber jacket.

As season three of Netflix show ‘Sex Education’ returns to screens today, Superdry has released a varsity bomber jacket to rival that of Jackson Marchetti – one of the most loved characters in the hit series.

The high-school inspired jackets have been growing in popularity even before the first series begun, and searches for the varsity jackets have increased from 12,100 in August 2020, to 90,500 in August 2021 – an increase of an incredible 648 per cent in the past year.

And with the Gossip Girl reboot currently being watched by millions of viewers – another nostalgic high school drama with many characters sporting stylish varsity jackets - it's likely that the interest in this vintage trend will only increase further into the autumn.

The Mixed Varsity Bomber Jacket from Superdry can be purchased in two colours however it’s the ‘rich berry’ design that replicates the Sex Education iconic look.

Taking inspiration from the classic American college letter jacket, the product is made out of premium wool-rich Melton fabric and features popper fastenings and leather-look sleeves. The padding in the jacket is 100% recycled, and contains up to 20 recycled bottles.

If the Mixed Varsity Bomber jacket above is not to your style, Superdry have an extensive range of varsity jackets, including this women’s College Varsity Bomber Jacket - an alternative lookalike for the popular Sex Education jacket.

Justin Lodge, chief marketing officer at Superdry said:“It’s always surprising to see just how impactful popular TV shows and films can be when it comes to fashion trends.

"It’s been great to see the interest of varsity jackets surge once again – what was once considered a uniform for high school athletes is slowly becoming a fashion staple for people of all ages, genders and styles.

"With our range of varsity jackets, shoppers can buy a jacket to suit their own style – whether they’re trying to replicate TV characters or not.”

You can stream season three of Sex Education on Netflix now.