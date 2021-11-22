A Ryanair flash sale has launched today, with city break flights from as little as £4.99.
As the cold nights draw in, a lot of us will be dreaming of a getaway, and you could be in luck thanks to Ryanair.
All fares are subject to availability and must be booked on November 22.
The offer is valid on flights from November 22 until February 18, but they can’t be booked in the Christmas period between December 16 and January 6.
These are the destinations included in the Ryanair flash sale today, with flights from as little as £4.99.
London Stansted Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Aalborg, Denmark
- Bari, Italy
- Bremen, Germany
- Dresden, Germany
- Gdansk, Poland
- Karlsruhe, Germany
- Katowice, Poland
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Kosice, Slovakia
- Olsztyn – Mazury, Poland
- Oradea, Romania
- Ostrava, Czech Republic
- Podgorica, Montenegro
- Poznan, Poland
- Rzeszow, Poland
- Tampere, Finland
- Tours Loire Valley, France
- Trapani, Italy
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
- Wroclaw, Poland
- Lviv, Ukraine
- Cluj, Romania
£7.99 flights
- Vienna, Austria
- Milan Bergamo, Italy
- Milan Malpensa, Italy
- Oslo, Norway
- Ancona, Italy
- Brno, Czech Republic
- Budapest, Hungary
- Bydgoszcz, Poland
- Genoa, Italy
- Riga, Latvia
- Szczecin, Poland
- Trieste, Italy
- Vilnius, Lithuania
- Zagreb, Croatia
£9.99 flights
- Barcelona, Spain
- Billund, Denmark
- Bologna, Italy
- Bratislava, Slovakia
- Carcassone, France
- Cologne, Germany
- Dole, France
- Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Hamburg, Germany
- Knock, Ireland
- Lodz, Poland
- Luxembourg
- Nantes, France
- Naples, Italy
- Nice, France
- Nuremberg, Germany
- Perugia, Italy
- Pescara, Italy
- Pisa, Italy
- Porto, Portugal
- Venice Treviso, Italy
- Verona, Italy
- Palagna, Lithuania
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Madrid, Spain
- Kerry, Ireland
£12.99 flights
- Stockholm, Arlanda, Sweden
- Berlin Brandenburg, Germany
- Bucharest, Romania
- Kyiv, Ukraine
- Plovdiv, Bulgaria
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Santander, Spain
London Gatwick Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£9.99 flights
- Cork, Ireland
London Luton Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Bydgoszcz, Poland
- Krakow, Poland
- Rzeszow, Poland
- Shannon, Ireland
- Vilnius, Lithuania
£7.99 flights
- Beziers, France
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Naples, Italy
£9.99 flights
- Barcelona, Spain
- Bologna, Italy
- Turin, Italy
£12.99 flights
- Cork, Ireland
Bournemouth Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Budapest, Hungary
- Wroclaw, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Dublin, Ireland
- Krakow, Poland
Bristol Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Milan Bergamo, Italy
- Poznan, Poland
- Rzeszow, Poland
- Venice Treviso, Italy
- Vienna, Austria
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
- Wroclaw, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Bucharest, Romania
- Cologne, Germany
- Riga, Latvia
£9.99 flights
- Budapest, Hungary
- Gdansk, Poland
- Krakow, Poland
Derry Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£7.99 flights
- Manchester, UK
East Midlands Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Rzeszow, Poland
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Berlin Brandenburg, Germany
- Krakow, Poland
- Lodz, Poland
- Milan Bergamo, Italy
£9.99 flights
- Budapest, Hungary
- Dublin, Ireland
- Wroclaw, Poland
- Riga, Latvia
Edinburgh Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Billund, Denmark
- Bucharest, Romania
- Katowice, Poland
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Knock, Ireland
- Paris Beauvais, France
- Pisa, Italy
- Riga, Latvia
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Wroclaw, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Brussels Charleroi, Belgium
- Budapest, Hungary
- Krakow, Poland
- Poznan, Poland
- Sofia, Bulgaria
£9.99 flights
- Hamburg, Germany
- Vienna, Austria
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
£12.99 flights
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Gdansk, Poland
- Prague, Czech Republic
Glasgow Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Krakow, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Wroclaw, Poland
£9.99 flights
- Dublin, Ireland
Leeds Bradford Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Bratislava, Slovakia
- Poznan, Poland
- Riga, Latvia
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
- Wroclaw, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Gdansk, Poland
- Krakow, Poland
- Vilnius, Lithuania
Liverpool Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Kosice, Slovakia
- Milan Bergamo, Italy
- Paris Beauvais, France
- Poznan, Poland
- Sibiu, Romania
- Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden
- Szczecin, Poland
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Vilnius, Lithuania
- Wroclaw, Poland
£7.99 flights
- Vienna, Austria
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
£9.99 flights
- Krakow, Poland
£12.99 flights
- Sofia, Bulgaria
Manchester Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Billund, Denmark
- Bratislava, Slovakia
- Brussels Charleroi, Belgium
- Katowice, Poland
- Kaunas, Lithuania
- Kyiv, Ukraine
- Marseille, France
- Milan Malpensa, Italy
- Nantes, France
- Pisa, Italy
- Poznan, Poland
- Riga, Latvia
- Rzeszow, Poland
- Suceava, Romania
- Warsaw Modlin, Poland
- Goteborg Landvetter, Sweden
£7.99 flights
- Cork, Ireland
- Bucharest, Romania
- Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Gdansk, Poland
- Krakow, Poland
- Wroclaw, Poland
£9.99 flights
- Bologna, Italy
- Cologne, Germany
- Kerry, Ireland
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Milan Bergamo, Italy
- Rome Ciampino, Italy
- Santander, Spain
£12.99 flights
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Budapest, Hungary
- Prague, Czech Republic
Newcastle Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale
£4.99 flights
- Gdansk, Poland
- Krakow, Poland
- Wroclaw, Poland
