A Ryanair flash sale has launched today, with city break flights from as little as £4.99.

As the cold nights draw in, a lot of us will be dreaming of a getaway, and you could be in luck thanks to Ryanair.

All fares are subject to availability and must be booked on November 22.

The offer is valid on flights from November 22 until February 18, but they can’t be booked in the Christmas period between December 16 and January 6.

These are the destinations included in the Ryanair flash sale today, with flights from as little as £4.99.

London Stansted Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Aalborg, Denmark
  • Bari, Italy
  • Bremen, Germany
  • Dresden, Germany
  • Gdansk, Poland
  • Karlsruhe, Germany
  • Katowice, Poland
  • Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Kosice, Slovakia
  • Olsztyn – Mazury, Poland
  • Oradea, Romania
  • Ostrava, Czech Republic
  • Podgorica, Montenegro
  • Poznan, Poland
  • Rzeszow, Poland
  • Tampere, Finland
  • Tours Loire Valley, France
  • Trapani, Italy
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland
  • Wroclaw, Poland
  • Lviv, Ukraine
  • Cluj, Romania

£7.99 flights

  • Vienna, Austria
  • Milan Bergamo, Italy
  • Milan Malpensa, Italy
  • Oslo, Norway
  • Ancona, Italy
  • Brno, Czech Republic
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Bydgoszcz, Poland
  • Genoa, Italy
  • Riga, Latvia
  • Szczecin, Poland
  • Trieste, Italy
  • Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Zagreb, Croatia

£9.99 flights

  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Billund, Denmark
  • Bologna, Italy
  • Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Carcassone, France
  • Cologne, Germany
  • Dole, France
  • Eindhoven, Netherlands
  • Hamburg, Germany
  • Knock, Ireland
  • Lodz, Poland
  • Luxembourg
  • Nantes, France
  • Naples, Italy
  • Nice, France
  • Nuremberg, Germany
  • Perugia, Italy
  • Pescara, Italy
  • Pisa, Italy
  • Porto, Portugal
  • Venice Treviso, Italy
  • Verona, Italy
  • Palagna, Lithuania
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Madrid, Spain
  • Kerry, Ireland

£12.99 flights

  • Stockholm, Arlanda, Sweden
  • Berlin Brandenburg, Germany
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Plovdiv, Bulgaria
  • Tallinn, Estonia
  • Santander, Spain

London Gatwick Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£9.99 flights

  • Cork, Ireland

London Luton Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Bydgoszcz, Poland
  • Krakow, Poland
  • Rzeszow, Poland
  • Shannon, Ireland
  • Vilnius, Lithuania

£7.99 flights

  • Beziers, France
  • Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Naples, Italy

£9.99 flights

  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Bologna, Italy
  • Turin, Italy

£12.99 flights

  • Cork, Ireland

Bournemouth Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Wroclaw, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Krakow, Poland

Bristol Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Milan Bergamo, Italy
  • Poznan, Poland
  • Rzeszow, Poland
  • Venice Treviso, Italy
  • Vienna, Austria
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland
  • Wroclaw, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Bucharest, Romania
  • Cologne, Germany
  • Riga, Latvia

£9.99 flights

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Gdansk, Poland
  • Krakow, Poland

Derry Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£7.99 flights

  • Manchester, UK

East Midlands Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Rzeszow, Poland
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Berlin Brandenburg, Germany
  • Krakow, Poland
  • Lodz, Poland
  • Milan Bergamo, Italy

£9.99 flights

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Dublin, Ireland
  • Wroclaw, Poland
  • Riga, Latvia

Edinburgh Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Billund, Denmark
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • Katowice, Poland
  • Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Knock, Ireland
  • Paris Beauvais, France
  • Pisa, Italy
  • Riga, Latvia
  • Tallinn, Estonia
  • Wroclaw, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Brussels Charleroi, Belgium
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Krakow, Poland
  • Poznan, Poland
  • Sofia, Bulgaria

£9.99 flights

  • Hamburg, Germany
  • Vienna, Austria
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland

£12.99 flights

  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Gdansk, Poland
  • Prague, Czech Republic

Glasgow Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Krakow, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Wroclaw, Poland

£9.99 flights

  • Dublin, Ireland

Leeds Bradford Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Poznan, Poland
  • Riga, Latvia
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland
  • Wroclaw, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Gdansk, Poland
  • Krakow, Poland
  • Vilnius, Lithuania

Liverpool Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Kosice, Slovakia
  • Milan Bergamo, Italy
  • Paris Beauvais, France
  • Poznan, Poland
  • Sibiu, Romania
  • Stockholm Arlanda, Sweden
  • Szczecin, Poland
  • Tallinn, Estonia
  • Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Wroclaw, Poland

£7.99 flights

  • Vienna, Austria
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland

£9.99 flights

  • Krakow, Poland

£12.99 flights

  • Sofia, Bulgaria

Manchester Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Billund, Denmark
  • Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Brussels Charleroi, Belgium
  • Katowice, Poland
  • Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Marseille, France
  • Milan Malpensa, Italy
  • Nantes, France
  • Pisa, Italy
  • Poznan, Poland
  • Riga, Latvia
  • Rzeszow, Poland
  • Suceava, Romania
  • Warsaw Modlin, Poland
  • Goteborg Landvetter, Sweden

£7.99 flights

  • Cork, Ireland
  • Bucharest, Romania
  • Eindhoven, Netherlands
  • Gdansk, Poland
  • Krakow, Poland
  • Wroclaw, Poland

£9.99 flights

  • Bologna, Italy
  • Cologne, Germany
  • Kerry, Ireland
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Milan Bergamo, Italy
  • Rome Ciampino, Italy
  • Santander, Spain

£12.99 flights

  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Prague, Czech Republic

Newcastle Airport flights included in Ryanair flash sale

£4.99 flights

  • Gdansk, Poland
  • Krakow, Poland
  • Wroclaw, Poland