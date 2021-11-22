Blue Light card customers will get to experience some Black Friday magic a little early this year.

The discount service announced last week that it was giving its users early access to savings from major retailers like boohoo, Gymshark and Halfords.

All eligible members will be able to access the deals through the Blue Light Card website, app or card.

The deals are live from November 22 until midnight on Monday 29 November.

Commenting on the savings, Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, said: “The blue light community has played a crucial part in keeping us all safe this year, and delivering an excellent vaccine rollout.

"It is because of their hard work and diligence, that we’re all able to spend more time with the people we love this Christmas.

“We want to say a big thank you to all of those people in the emergency services, NHS and social care sector, who have selflessly committed to helping the UK return to a more normal way of life. We hope our members make the most of these fantastic Black Friday deals as a token of our thanks.

“I’d encourage anyone eligible to apply for a card as soon as possible to ensure they can access these great savings during Black Friday.”

What brands are offering Blue Light card discounts for Black Friday?





AO - Save up to 10 percent off on top of sale

boohoo - Save extra 10 percent off on top of sale

Foot Locker - Save 12 percenton top of sale

Gymshark - Save up to 70 percent plus an extra 10 percent

Halfords - Save an additional 5 percent on selected Black Friday promotions in-store

LOOKFANTASTIC - Save up to 50 percent plus extra 11percent

Lovehoney - Save extra 20 percent on top of sale Made.com- Save up 30 percent plus extra 10 percent Ninja Kitchen - Save extra 10 percent on top of sale Online4Baby – Exclusive discounts on leading baby brands Ray-Ban - Save extra 5 percent on top of sale River Island - Save 20 percent Samsung - Save up to an extra 25 percent off all TVs plus 15 percent off all smartphones, tablets and wearables Shark Clean - Save an extra 10 percent on top of sale The Body Shop - Save 20 percent plus free gift MyProtein - 53 percent off



How to apply for a Blue Light Card?





Getting a membership to Blue Light Card is quick and easy.

All you need to do is register online at its website.

You can apply if you are a member of the NHS, emergency and social services and more.

A card will cost you £4.99 and it is valid for two years.

The full list of jobs that are Blue Light Card applicable