It's almost Black Friday and that means we're one step closer to a bargain.

Over the past few weeks, retailers have been gearing up ahead of the shopping's biggest day of the year.

With brands like Sky, Samsung and GAME all revealing major discounts to customers last week, we know how hard it is to keep track of them all.

Check out our selection of the biggest and best deals announced last week so that you don't miss out.

Black Friday deals this week

Lifestyle and Beauty

Makeup brushed. Credit: Canva

Myprotein

Myprotein is offering 50 percent off all items on the website and for orders over £10, they're throwing in free delivery.

Check out some of the best deals that you can get in its 'Greatest Of All Time' sale through our rundown.

Morrisons

Morrison's Black Friday sale began on Monday November 22 and will run until Sunday November 28.

Customers will be able to get an 11-piece fry-up, full vegan or full veggie breakfast for just £2.97.

There will also be 30 percent off its big brand products including Nintendo Switch consoles, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser and Tefal Air Fryers.

See the full rundown of Morrison's Black Friday deals via our explainer.

Tech

Computer monitors, laptop, phone. Credit: Canva

NOW TV

NOW has no shortage of Black Friday deals across its TV, sports and broadband packages.

We have put together a list of the best deals from the Sky-owned service so that you don't have to hunt for a bargain.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch has been dubbed one of the most-wanted Black Friday deals with over 25,000 people looking for a bargain bundle,

We have put together a list of Nintendo Switch bundles up for grab's right now from Argos, Curry’s, GAME and more.

Apple

Apple has revealed a four-day shopping event to celebrate Black Friday.

The Black Friday event begins on Friday, November 26 and runs through until Monday, November 29.

See full details of the amazing event and some of our top picks via our breakdown.

Gaming PCs and Laptops

If you're looking for where you can grab an amazing gaming deal ahead of Black Friday then you've come to the right place.

We have put together a list of all the best gaming PCs and laptops including from the likes of PCSpecialist, Lenovo and Ebuyer on the market for Black Friday.

Home, Family and Accessories

Home doormat outside a person's house. Credit: Canva

Kärcher

Kärcher has revealed an amazing up to 50 percent off across selected products to celebrate Black Friday.

Customers will save up to £130 or 50% off pressure washers, window vacuums, outdoor vacuums and floor cleaners.

The offer is live on its website now and runs until Cyber Monday (November 29).

See our full rundown of the best Black Friday deals at Kärcher.

Ooni

Ooni is giving its customers 20 percent off almost all of its pizza ovens.

The sale begins on Monday November 22 at 8am and ends on Thursday December 2.

You can see the best deals on offer at Ooni via our rundown.

Le Creuset

Brighten up your kitchen for less when you shop the Black Friday sale at Le Creuset.

The cookware company has released early Black Friday deals where there are plenty of savings to be had.

Plus you can check out our explainer of how you can access these amazing offers when they go live.

Freezers

Purchasing one of life's necessities - like fridge freezers - should be as painless as possible.

Shopping the Black Friday sales means that you'll have a little bit left over to spend on the things that really matter.

Read our breakdown of the best deals on the market so that you don't have to hunt for them yourself.

Washing machines

It shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg to clean your clothes and when you shop the best Black Friday deals it doesn't have to.

Check our rundown of the best washing machines on the market that are on offer ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.

Tools

Sometimes shopping isn't always glamorous but when it costs you a little less it definitely can feel that way.

Stock up on life's essentials with the best deals on tools from B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and more.

We have put together a list of our top tool picks so that you don't have to hunt for that bargain.

Fashion

A closet full of clothes. Credit: Canva

Pandora

Pandora's exclusive deal does not appear on the website at first glance as it is hidden to most customers.

But there's a simple way to get access to Pandora's discount, three days ahead of the big shopping event.

Read the full explanation via our rundown here.

Joules

Joules is a premium lifestyle brand known for creating practical clothes in eye-catching colours but as many of us know, their pieces don't come cheap.

Thanks to Black Friday, shopping at this luxurious brand no longer needs to break the bank.

Check out our favourites from Joules Black Friday deals via our rundown.

Outdoor wear and equipment

A person hiking in the outdoors. Credit: Canva

Napapijri

Napapijri has launched its early Black Friday sale including up to 50% off online.

The retailer is offering impressive discounts across its coats, t-shirts and bags.

Check out our full breakdown of the best Black Friday deals at Napapijri.

Travel

A plane flying in a cloudy sky. Credit: Canva

Travelodge

Travelodge is celebrating Black Friday by releasing over 1 million rooms for £29 or less for hotel stays throughout 2022.

See how much a night away will set you back via our breakdown of Travelodge's Black Friday deals.

TUI

TUI has revealed major deals ahead of Black Friday across its flights, holidays and cruises.

There are plenty of savings to be had and you can find out how you can holiday for less with TUI via our rundown.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic customers will have the opportunity to save up to £200 on flights in its Black Friday sale.

Flights start from just £225 return and everything you need to know about your next getaway can be read in our Virgin Atlantic Black Friday deals breakdown.

Blue Light Card

Having a Blue Light card allows you access to amazing discounts all year round but there are even more savings to be had ahead of Black Friday.

Its Black Friday deals are live from November 22 until midnight on Monday 29 November.

Find out how you can get a Blue Light card and whether your job is applicable via our explainer.

We also share what brands offer these major savings and you can sign up before retail's biggest day of the year.