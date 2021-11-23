One of modern life’s necessities, most people couldn’t cope without their washing machine – so if yours is nearing its last load, Black Friday could help you clean up.

They say the key to making the most of Black Friday is to buy things you really need instead of getting sucked into making purchases because something looks like an offer too good to refuse.

With this in mind, it’s worth considering if any of the things you simply can’t do without, might be heading for the scrap heap.

So, if your washing machine is reaching retirement or if you need something more modern with better performance or eco-credentials, Black Friday bargains could do you a favour.

Black Friday washing machine deals

Bush 7kg 1200 Spin Washing Machine - White

WAS: £289.99

NOW: £189.99

WHERE: Argos

Argos says with this washing machine you'll look forward to laundry day.

Featuring a variety of washing programmes including baby, cotton, delicates, economy, handwash, sensitive, wool and more, you can accommodate every garment and wash requirement.

Energy efficiency class: D

Buy this Bush washing machine via Argos.

Indesit My Time 7Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White

WAS: £209.99

NOW: £189.99

WHERE: AO

AO says you can rest up as your laundry tumbles away with this washing machine from Indesit.

It has a 7kg drum capacity, making it ideal for medium-sized households.

It comes with six My Time daily cycles to choose from, which can clean your outfits in under an hour. These include two for cottons, two for mixed fabrics, one for synthetics, and a 20 minute express setting if you’re in a hurry.

Energy efficiency class: E

Buy this Indesit washing machine via AO.

Hotpoint 7kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite

WAS: £319.99

NOW: £229.00

WHERE: Currys

Currys says you can remove stubborn stains easily with the Hotpoint 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine.

Its Anti-Stain program adjusts the wash to eliminate common stains, so you won't have to use a separate stain remover in advance.

It comes with 16 programs to choose from and you can wash a full load of laundry in just 45 minutes, or use the 30-minute option for a half load.

Energy efficiency class: D

Buy this Hotpoint washing machine via Currys.

Hoover WASH 300 9kg 1400rpm Integrated Washing Machine - Black

WAS: £461.98

NOW: £389.98

WHERE: Appliances Direct

Appliances direct say this technology allows you to wash, at a full load, different fabrics and colours together without the worry of the colours running.

This washing machine's KG mode weighs the laundry within the first four minutes of the programme and adapts the water, energy consumption and time of the cycle with a scientific precision.

Energy efficiency class: C

Buy this Hotpoint washing machine via Appliances Direct.