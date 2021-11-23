If you're noticing your food is spoiling before its expiry date, finding a replacement in this year's Black Friday deals, could make good economic sense.

Whether your appliance is too full up or is simply not working as well as it should, you might find yourself wasting more food than you’d like.

Throwing produce away is not only bad for your pocket, but also for the planet too. According to Friends of the Earth, about a third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted.

The charity said: “This wasted food has taken loads of fresh water, land and labour to produce.

“If it were a country, food waste would be the third highest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world.”

READ MORE: Black Friday deals: Groupon offering up to 75 per cent off in sale

So, to help you do your bit for purse and planet, we’ve hunted down a few Black Friday fridge freezer deals to suit all budgets.

Black Friday fridge freezer deals

Beko Fridge Freezer – Silver

WAS: £399.99

NOW: £309.99

WHERE: Argos

Argos says this Beko 50:50 Frost Free fridge freezer holds up to 14 bags of shopping and offers flexible storage for both fresh and frozen food including a large crisper drawer for fruit and veg and refreshing cold water is available at the touch of a button.

Get this Beko fridge freezer deal via Argos.

READ MORE: Which? reveal the best Black Friday deals of 2021 - how to buy them

Amica 70/30 Fridge Freezer - Duck Egg Blue

WAS: £429

NOW: £366

WHERE: AO

AO says this stylish fridge freezer will add a classic twist to any kitchen. With a 208 litre capacity, it can store up to 11 bags of all your chilled essentials and frozen treats for the week.

It comes with a handy salad crisper drawer that’s perfect for keeping your juicy grapes and crisp iceberg lettuces neat and tidy, giving you more space on the shelves for all your favourite foods.

Get this Amica fridge freezer deal via AO.

Siemens 324 Litre Freestanding Fridge Freezer – Black

WAS: £750

NOW: £629

WHERE: Appliances Direct

Appliances Direct says this fridge freezer comes with a hyperFresh Box to keep fruit and vegetables fresh for longer, plus the noFrost technology means you never have to defrost again.

Whatever you’re storing the hyperFresh drawer lets you adjust the moisture level to the food stored inside, setting it easily using the manual slide control keeping everything crisp for longer.

Get this Siemens fridge freezer deal via Appliances Direct.

READ MORE: Black Friday deals from Wowcher including Apple watches, iPads and curlers

Samsung American-Style Fridge Freezer - Matte Stainless

WAS: £1599

NOW: £1149

WHERE: Currys

Currys says this fridge freezer has a water and ice dispenser and wine rack and shelf.

Twin Cooling Plus means your fridge and freezer both have the perfect humidity level and prevents the transfer of flavours and odours.

The Total Frost Free feature maintains an even temperature across your whole fridge so you'll never storage space to ice.

Get this Samsung fridge freezer deal via Currys.