If you’re looking to up your DIY game, Black Friday has thrown up some deals to top up your toolbox.

Taking some of the elbow grease out of those little jobs around the house, power tools help to get the job faster and with better accuracy – but that’s reflected in the price tag.

If you’ve been eyeing up a cordless drill or coveting a jigsaw but can’t justify the outlay, Black Friday could offer you the opportunity to treat yourself.

READ MORE: Which? reveal the best Black Friday deals of 2021 - how to buy them

We’ve had a look at some of the UKs favourite DIY stores to see who are offering Black Friday deals early.

B&Q Black Friday tool deals

Like many retailers, B&Q has released some of its Black Friday deals early. You can make a saving of everything from drills to mitre saws, boots to toolbox.

You can £50 on the Erbauer EXT 18V Cordless Combi drill & impact driver which is now £100 down from £150.

More information on this drill, and all the other Black Friday deals, via B&Q.

READ MORE: Black Friday deals: Groupon offering up to 75 per cent off in sale

Wickes Black Friday tool deals

Following suit, Wickes has also released their Black Friday deals before the "official" day with almost 100 products reduced in price.

For example, the Dewalt 125mm Corded Random Orbital Sander now £99 down from £109.

More information on the sander, and all the other Black Friday deals, via Wickes.

Robert Dyas Black Friday tool deals

Robert Dyas also has dozens of DIY items already featuring in their Black Friday deals including power tools, hand tools and tool storage.

If you have lots of projects in mind, you might find a Bosch Workbench a handy addition to the tool shed. Originally £115.99, it's now gone down to £99.99.

More information on the workbench, and all the other Black Friday deals, via Robert Dyas.

READ MORE: Black Friday deals: BT offers new customers free broadband for 3 months

Homebase Black Friday tool deals

Homebase have yet to release any Black Friday deals but instead direct you to the special offers they already have running.

They are offering savings on sheds, kitchens, garden accessories and tools.

If you’ve always marvelled at home much quicker a nail gun is to the traditional hammer approach, you might be interested in the Stanley Fatmax Cordless Nailer with 2 Batteries and Kit Box. Homebase are currently offering 20 per cent off making it £216, down from £270.

More information on the nailer, and all the other deals they are currently running, via Homebase.