The Black Friday feeling has started early at NotOnTheHighStreet and here's how you can make the most of a bargain.

The unique gift retailer has revealed an up to 50% off sale across thousands of its products.

The brand has joined ranks with the likes of Virgin Experience Days, John Lewis and Selfridges who have been offering early discounts ahead of retail's biggest day of the year.

We have been helping shoppers keep track of all the savings to be had across beauty, tech, fashion and homeware via our rundown of Black Friday deals.

The sale runs from Tuesday, November 23 until midnight on Cyber Monday or November 29.

Here is a selection of the best Black Friday deals across its homeware, jewellery, food and drink and more.

The best Black Friday deals at NotOnTheHighStreet

Bespoke Baby's First Christmas Wooden Tag Decoration

First Christmas wooden telegram. Credit: Not On The High Street

Celebrate your baby's first Christmas with their very own telegram from Santa.

This wooden keepsake can be personalised with your child's name and even your preferred name for Santa Claus.

Mark their first Christmas with this special memory for only £8.25.

Hanging Tear Drop Christmas Candle Holders

These hanging teardrop candle holders will make a unique Christmas gift for someone special.

Choose between a metallic silver or bronze with the option of adding a Black Friday gift box, greeting or Christmas card too.

With 50 percent off, you can bring these metallic decorations home for £9 instead of £18.

Travel Memories And Favourite Places Personalised Print

Travel memories print. Credit: Not On The High Street

Chase away the winter blues with this colour travel print for NotOnTheHighStreet.

Brighten up your living room with either this A4, A3 or A2 design which you can make completely your own.

Choose between a Summer and Winter inspired design as well as the number of places you want to feature with your own personalised text too.

Relive your favourite places for just £13.25.

Aquamarine Quartz, Moonstone And Pearl Earrings

Aquamarine earrings. Credit: Not On The High Street

This Aquamarine Quartz is the perfect gift (or treat for you) this Christmas.

The Aquamarine is wrapped in tiny moonstone beads and freshwater pearls to make this stunning piece.

Brighten up that jewellery box for only £27.50.

Personalised Pint Glass Beer Tankard For Him

Are you looking for a gift for the ale lover in the family but you still want to give them something personal and unique?

Look no further than this personalised pint glass beer tankard.

You have four lines to write the special message and you can engrave anything that you want from their name, classic beer puns to something more meaningful.

Make it yours for £12.50.

Personalised Premium Quality Cheese Board Set

Personalised cheese board set. Credit: Not On The High Street.

You can't go wrong with a cheeseboard over Christmas and now you can give it a personal touch.

Personalise the board with a unique message or make a memory but engraving the date.

You can also get it wrapped in a gift box for just an extra £2.

Buy this unique gift for only £17.

Deck The Halls Luxury Christmas Wreath

There is nothing more Christmassy than seeing a Christmas Wreath on the door and with this decoration, you'll be the talk of the street.

This stunning Christmas wreath has been handcrafted with real pinecones.

You can make the decoration completely your own with options to add the hanger, garland and Pinecone Pot Pourri.

Deck your halls for half price at £16.