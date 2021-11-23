Keen eyed customers may have spotted a fetching Lidl designed Christmas jumper in the supermarket’s Christmas advert this year.

Lidl’s Christmas jumper is always met with high demand, and it is back for 2021 with a fresh new design.

The festive jumper will be landing in stores from Sunday, November 28, costing just £7.99!

The new design comes in the iconic dark blue and bold yellow stripes covered with small prints of the Lidl logo.

Lidl's £7.99 Christmas jumper (Lidl)

What’s more, with every Lidl Christmas jumper bought, Lidl will donate £1 of the proceeds to the NSPCC’s life-changing Childline services.

Having already taken the fashion world by storm earlier this year with the launch of the Lidl by Lidl fashion collection, savvy shoppers will need to be quick if they want to get their hands on this festive season’s must-have!

The jumper is available in women’s size XS-L and men’s size S-XL.

Lidl's Christmas advert features the festive jumper

Lidl’s Christmas advert was released earlier this month, featuring a family enjoying Christmas dinner throughout the years. While things change and life modernises, the message predicts that customers will keep shopping at Lidl.

In the advert, the family members are seen sporting the new Christmas jumper.

You can buy your Lidl Christmas jumper in stores from Sunday, November 28.