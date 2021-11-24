Lidl has some exciting tech and home deals coming into stores for Black Friday.

From Friday, November 26, you’ll find a variety of electronics and bits for the home including a laptop, TV’s, mattresses plus more.

This weekend you might find it tricky to walk out of Lidl with just your weekly shop as unplanned extras can find their way into your trolley.

We’ve listed some of the items that are on their way to Lidl stores this Friday.

There’s limited stock available so if you see something you like, it’s better to buy it sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Sharp 65" Ultra HD 4K Android™ TV

Sharp TV (Lidl)

Price: £449

RRP: £599

This TV comes with the apps already installed, including Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

Google Assistance is built-in and you’ll be able to get cosy and watch a film on the 65” screen this winter.

If you’d like to find out more, you can visit the Lidl website.

Emma Original Mattress – King

Emma mattress (Lidl)

Price: £329

RRP: £799

This mattress will also be available in single. It boasts many features including memory foam and other layers of high quality. It also has a removable top cover that’s also washable.

To find out more about this mattress, you can visit the Lidl website.

Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine

Tassimo coffee machine (Lidl)

Price: £27.99

This coffee machine heats up quickly, has removable parts and auto cleans and shuts off after 1 minute.

You can find out more about this coffee machine by visiting the Lidl website.