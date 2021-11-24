This Christmas Lidl will be stocking a wide range of Christmas trees and wreaths, sourced from across the UK.
British Fresh Cut Non-Drop Nordman Fir Christmas Trees will be available in stores from Thursday, November 25 with prices ranging between £16.99 - £24.99.
Nordman Firs are known for their strong needles and staying power to help shoppers enjoy a stress-and-mess-free Christmas.
This year you can also ‘track’ your Christmas tree. Much like a long-awaited parcel, by entering the code found on your tree's label you’ll be able to follow its journey and discover its story for a touch of added festive magic.
Just visit the Track Your Tree section on the Lidl website to find out about your tree.
Lidl is also stocking a festive range of wreaths to add to your doors and hallways. Pick up the Deluxe British Large Christmas Wreath for only £9.99, made from British Noble Fir. The wreath is available in a variety of designs and decorations with a 12” diameter, and all use bio-glitter.
For a smaller option, the British Christmas Wreath with a 10” diameter is available for just £5.99, also made from British Noble Fir, which is known for its non-drop needles.
Seasonal Foliage (£2.99) and Botanical Decorations (£2.29) are also available to help you make your home as festive as possible.
Pick up one of Lidl’s trees and wreaths in stores from November 25, and track your tree’s story on the website here.
