This Black Friday Lidl is applying discounts across all products.

From food, drinks and appliances, shoppers will be able to pick up even more bargains than normal.

Prosecco lovers and air fryer fans are in luck with Lidl's selection of Black Friday deals this year.

Lidl prosecco Black Friday deals

Christmas screams ‘magnum of prosecco’ and you can pick up the double-sized prosecco bottle at the discounted price of £10.00.

Magnum prosecco for £10.99 (Lidl)

The bottle contains a litre and a half of bubbles, which fills approximately 12 glasses (or, 1 glass 12 times).

Lidl food Black Friday deals

Richard Bampfield, Lidl’s Master of Wine describes it as “lovely and light, with a moreish pear-scented quality”.

Also available on Black Friday discounts is the Deluxe Dry-Aged British Beef Tomahawk Steak which is on offer for just £14.99 per kilo.

Shoppers can also pick up 6.5kg of the delicious Deluxe Jamón Serrano Reserva for £34.99, best enjoyed freshly carved.

Air fryer Black Friday deals at Lidl

Air fryer fans should rush to their local Lidl to pick up the Tower 4L Hot Air Fryer for just £29.99.

Tower 4L air fryer (Lidl)

Air fryers help you create healthier meals using 80% less fat, and have become a cooking staple over recent months.

Coffee machine Black Friday deal in Lidl

The DeLonghi Super Compact Bean to Cup Coffee Machine available for £279 in Lidl as part of its Black Friday deals.

It offers a manual cappuccino system that combines steam, air, and milk, producing a rich, creamy froth for delicious cappuccinos, this machine can prepare two cups of coffee in one brewing cycle.

Bosch Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine (Lidl)

Alternatively, coffee novices who still want all the taste can get their hands on the Bosch Tassimo Happy Pod Coffee Machine is on sale for just £27.99

Lidl’s Black Friday products arrive in stores from Friday 26th and will be available while stocks last. Products will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and ticketed queuing may be used.