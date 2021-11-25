ITV has confirmed that I'm A Celebrity star, Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital after he fell ill Thursday. 

What happened

The star was said to begin to feel unwell in the early hours of Thursday and was immediately seen by the show's on-site medical team. 

Following the medical examination, the emergency team made the decision to take the 65-year-old to A&E  for precaution. 

An ambulance was called to Gwrych Castle in Abergele at 05.43am this morning. 

Richard Madeley illness: What is his condition?

Madeley is still recovering as of midday Thursday, Sky has reported. His condition and the nature of his illness have not been revealed at this time.

It has not yet been said whether the presenter will return to the hit ITV show following his medical emergency. 