Let the festivities be-gin at Aldi with its new range of festive gins.
Gin lovers are in luck as the range stocks five festive flavours, including a sloe gin and an oriental spiced gin.
The award-winning range is available to order online and pick up in stores now.
Haysmith’s Blood Orange & Wild Berry Gin (70cl, £14.99)
This berry flavoured gin is filled with Christmas flavours. It has sweet, citrus orange notes mixed with a burst of wild berries.
Haysmith’s Spiced Plum & Clementine Gin (70cl, £14.99)
The spiced plum flavours in this gin give you the sense of Christmas with every sip. Best paired with slices of plum, a sprig of rosemary and a dash of soda water for a tasty blend of yuletide spirit.
Haysmith’s Mulled Berry & Cranberry Gin (70cl, £14.99)
With rich berry juices and subtly complex spice notes to give a silky satisfying finish, this flavoured gin is perfect served chilled, on its own as a small after dinner shot or mixed with chilled lemonade as a delightfully refreshing long drink.
Haysmith’s Oriental Spice Gin (70cl, £14.99)
Full of winter spice, this gin has notes of cardamom and cinnamon. It is packed with spices and herbs such as basil & bay leaf.
Mix with a premium tonic and ice to enjoy the flavours best.
Haysmith’s Sloe Gin (70cl, £13.99)
Made from hand-picked wild sloe berries, this gin is made the traditional way by steeping the berries in London Dry Gin and leaving it to mature.
This gin can be served with tonic, or in a glass of bubbles to add a festive touch to your drink
The festive Haysmith’s additions are available online and in stores now. Buy yours here.
