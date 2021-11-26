Cash Converters, one of the UK’s leading second-hand retailers has confirmed it has PlayStation 5 stock available.
The consoles are all second-hand, but more than half are brand new and unboxed.
Cash Converters has confirmed it has currently 132 consoles in stock available to be purchased.
The prices start at £649.99.
You can purchase the consoles from the Cash Converter website here.
The PlayStation5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.
Following its November release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.
As stock issues remain leading up until Christmas, many are now choosing to buy second-hand consoles to ensure they are able to secure a console.
PlayStation is currently offering Black Friday deals across its website on products if you are able to purchase a console.
You can get 12 months of PlayStation Plus for £33.32 in the Black Friday Sale.
