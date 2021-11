I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will not be broadcast live as Storm Arwen is set to batter the UK with winds as high as 90mph.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will record their links early in the evening as part of “precautionary measures” being put in place by ITV following severe storm weather warnings, it is understood.

Storm Arwen is due to hit the area surrounding Gwrych Castle in North Wales at 9pm on Friday and it is understood there are concerns the satellite link could be affected by the predicted high winds.

Celebrities will remain inside Gwrych Castle during Storm Arwen. Picture: ITV

READ MORE: I'm A Celebrity 2021: What all previous winners of the ITV show are doing now

I’m A Celebrity will be pre-recorded for first time ever

A spokesperson for I’m A Celebrity said: “Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be broadcast as a pre-recorded show rather than live due to the developing Storm Arwen and precautionary measures we’re putting into place on production.

“Our celebrities will remain inside the castle, which is secure, and we have contingencies in place to cover all weather scenarios to ensure the safety of our cast and crew.”

This is a first in the show's 19-year history.

READ MORE: Ant and Dec to release debut children’s book Propa Happy for NSPCC

Red weather warning as storm Arwen approaches

Most of the UK is blanketed by weather warnings as the storm approaches.

The Met Office has issued a rare warning for wind as Storm Arwen is set to batter the country, with gusts forecast to be as high as 90mph and waves as high as 10 metres.

The red warning stretches along the east coast from Middlesbrough to beyond Aberdeen and is the first maximum alert to be issued since Storm Dennis in February 2020

READ MORE: ITV I'm A Celebrity 2021: Ant and Dec on this year's line-up

The warning, which is the highest the Met Office issues, means the impact is likely to be severe, with the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on Friday evening on ITV and ITV Hub.