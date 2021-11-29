Calling all I'm A Celeb fans, we have found some merchandise that you are going to go wild for.

If you're anxious to see the hit ITV show back on our screens, then don't worry you are not alone.

ITV confirmed that Monday night's (November 29) programme is cancelled with the hit show returning on Tuesday, November 30 instead.

To tie you over until the new episode, we have put together a selection of the best I'm A Celeb merch on the market.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Merchandise

Official I'm A Celebrity... Campmate Canteen

Fancy yourself as the next I'm A Celeb campmate?

This canteen from the ITV store can be personalised with your name so it's next best thing.

For only £15, you can feel like part of the camp - minus the horrid trials of course!

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Sticker

Are you an I'm A Celeb fan and proud? Prove it with a graphic sticker.

Put it on your water bottle, your laptop - wherever ever you want.

Choose between a range of sizes and whether you want a matte or transparent finish.

Make it yours for only £1.80.

Official I'm A Celebrity... Backpack

Be ready to take on everything from a terrifying challenge at Gwrych Castle to your rush hour commute with this backpack.

You can even personalise it by adding your name or the name of someone you love.

Add it to your basket for £25.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Mug

What would be better than sipping on your tea, watching a new I'm A Celeb and drinking out of this mug?

Well, except for only having to pay £11.08 for it!

On Cyber Monday, use the code CYBER5 for 20-60 percent off everything at RedBubble too.

Official I'm A Celebrity... Guidebook

This official guidebook is an add-on product available at the ITV store.

You can only purchase it when you buy it with another product.

The souvenir guidebook gives readers an exclusive look behind the scenes, how it came to the UK as well as everything you need to know about Gwrych Castle.

Take it home for just £10 extra to your order.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Lightweight Hoodie

We know that a t-shirt just isn't going to cut it in the UK in winter so we better opt for something a tad warmer.

This lightweight hoodie from Red Bubble is available in a range of sizes and you can even choose where you can put the eye-catching print.

Add it to your basket for just £33.12.

Official I'm A Celebrity...Campmate T-Shirt

ITV has I'm A Celeb T-shirts to kit out you and your entire family.

There are t-shirts for men, women and children which you can personalise with names and campmate numbers just like in the show.

All t-shirts are available for £13 each and can be purchased here.

Get to know the contestants in our full rundown of the 2021 I'm A Celeb line-up.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will air on Tuesday November 30 at 9pm on ITV.