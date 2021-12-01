Lidl has recalled one of its products over health fears.

The supermarket giant is recalling its Deluxe Stuffed Dates because salmonella has been found in the product.

Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

The product affected is the 240g packet of Deluxe Stuffed Dates with a best before date of January 21, 2022.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Lidl is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

If you have purchased the Dates, the FSA advises you to return the product and do not eat it.

They added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Customer Services on 0370 444 1234.”

Why are products recalled?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.