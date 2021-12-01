Hermes has revealed its Christmas delivery deadlines, and these are the dates you need to know to get your Christmas presents delivered on time.

Senders are advised to leave plenty of time before the big day to avoid disappointment.

Christmas is by far the busiest period for delivery services in the UK and this year is shaping up to be no different.

Last year almost 72 million packages were delivered by Hermes between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, an increase of 30 million from 2019.

To prepare for expected record peak volumes Hermes has announced more than 7,500 employed and agency colleagues will be hired to support the company.

The delivery service has invested £31 million into infrastructure, meaning the company now has the capacity to process 3.7 million parcels daily: 550,000 a day more than last year.

Hermes Christmas delivery dates

For your gifts to arrive before Christmas, make a note today.

Last day to send a standard delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon. Midday on Wednesday, December 22: Last day to send a next-day delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon.

Rosalind Hunt, Director of E-commerce at Hermes commented on the importance of prompt and proper sending this Christmas season: “We’ve released our Christmas deadlines to ensure our customers have the information they need to avoid disappointment this year.

“We recommend sending your parcels well before these deadlines if possible.

“To support the predicted increase in parcels sent this season, we’ve invested more than £31 million this year, and we’re hiring more than 7500 employed and agency colleagues.

“We’ve also shared information about essential wrapping practices. Unsuitable wrapping can cause disruption or damage during the sorting and delivery process, and we want to ensure no-one’s left disappointed this Christmas.

“For many of us the Christmas period is one of the happiest times of the year, and a big part of the joy that comes from the season is through the sending and receiving of gifts.”