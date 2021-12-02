Christmas gift buying can be challenging especially for those who seem to have everything already.
If you're not sure what to buy your little ones this year, we think we might have the solution for you.
Lidl has launched its new wooden toy range and it’s available now in time for Christmas.
The range is in stores nationwide from today and prices start from £1.99.
Which toys are in Lidl’s wooden toy range?
Here’s a list of some of the wooden toys available. They’re available while stocks last.
You can look out for the full wooden toy range in stores nationwide and online via Lidl.
Playtive Wooden Play Kitchen
Price: £49.99
This kitchen is perfect for the little helper in your life. Children can cook up a storm with the light-up hobs and oven.
There’s lots of sounds and lights, a microwave, oven and mini fridge, keeping children entertained with plenty to do.
Playtive Wooden Balance Bike
Price: £34.99
This bike aims to help children improve their balance and has non-slip safety grips and an ergonomic saddle, making it safe for children to enjoy.
You can choose from two options: the Wooden Retro Balance Bike and the Wooden Motorcycle Balance Bike.
Playtive Wooden Doll’s House
Price: £29.99
This doll’s house has 3 different floors, 2 sets of stairs, a front door and detachable roof panels.
Each room has different interior and the doors are hinged. Available in 2 colours.
