Can tonight’s I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker trial save Louise Minchin or Kadeena Cox from being the next person to leave the castle?

The two contestants, currently with the worst odds for winning the show, will face tonight’s trial which will see Kadeena searching for keys, before dumping creepie-crawlies onto Louise, in the Critter-cal Cages challenge.

Here’s a sneak peek of tonight’s action revealing an abundance of snakes and cockroaches – did you expect anything less?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Monday 6 December at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Looking at the odds currently being offered by Paddy Power, it’s not looking good for Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host, Louise, and Paralympic Gold Medallist, Kadeena.

I’m a Celebrity bookies odds

Football legend David Ginola 5/4

Pop star and presenter Frankie Bridge 4/1

Coronation Street icon Simon Gregson 9/2

Emmerdale star Danny Miller 5/1

Olympian Matty Lee 7/1

Music producer Naughty Boy 10/1

Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochi Shy 33/1

Eastenders icon Adam Woodyatt 50/1

Journalist Louise Minchin 66/1

Paralympian Kadeena Cox 100/1

Arlene Phillips first to leave I’m A Celebrity

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips has become the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Dame Arlene, who at 78 was the oldest ever contestant to take part in the ITV series, left the campsite at Gwrych Castle in North Wales after receiving the fewest public votes on Sunday night.

The show’s presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived in camp to announce the news.

Speaking after leaving camp, Dame Arlene said she was “in a way relieved”.

She added: “You know, I want to see my family, but (I’m) emotional because of everything this has been, the highs and the lows, it’s been something in my life that I never imagined doing and it’s been extraordinary”.

The professional dancer said it was “much harder” than she had anticipated it being, and explained: “I’d psyched myself up, I was so prepared for it… I’d focused on why I was doing this and what I want to achieve and get out of it you know for my granddaughter, to try to show I was fearless but it is hard.”

She cited her friend from the camp, musician Naughty Boy, as the person she wants to win.

When is the I'm a Celebrity 2021 final?





The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! final 2021 will take place on Sunday, December 12.

Starting at 9pm, the final will run for one hour and forty minutes.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.